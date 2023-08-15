Nominating Petition Packets available for March 19, 2024 General Primary Election

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces that petition packets are available online and at her office for individuals who are interested in running as an established party candidate in the General Primary Election on March 19, 2024.

Candidates may start circulating nominating petitions for signatures starting on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. They must not begin collecting signatures before that date.

Petitions may be printed online by visiting willcountyclerk.gov and clicking on the General Primary link at the top of the page. Petition Packets are also available at the Will County Clerk’s Office located at 302 N. Chicago Street, Joliet. A nominating petition pulled for circulation list will be available and posted on the County Clerk’s website at the end of each business day.

The Countywide offices to be nominated are Auditor, Chief Executive Officer, Circuit Clerk, Coroner, Recorder of Deeds and State’s Attorney as well as certain Will County Board Members. Packets are also available for individuals wishing to run for precinct committeeperson.

Candidates must remember the following when collecting signatures: individual must be a registered voter; signatures must be signed not printed; and voters can only sign petitions for candidates running within the district in which they reside.

For the most up to date information on the upcoming General Primary Election, visit willcountyclerk.gov.