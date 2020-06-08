Obama, Pritzker, Lightfoot And Preckwinkle Round Out Illinois Delegation To DNC Convention
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks near a rendering for the former president's lakefront presidential center at a community event on the Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago. Obama's foundation collected contributions of more than $1 million from 11 firms and individuals in the first three months of 2019, records show. The Obama Foundation's donor list, which is updated quarterly, included the AT&T Foundation and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation on Monday, along with other family trusts and foundations. The list also included foreign investors like Malaysian businessman Tony Fernandes, who is chief executive of AirAsia, and Rumi Verjee, who is a member of the British House of Lords. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
The Illinois delegation heading to the Democratic nomination Convention in Milwaukee includes former President Barack Obama and Governor Pritzker. Illinois officials were forced to change party meeting rules due to the pandemic to permit electronic and mail balloting to select party officials and allies to join the 101 delegates elected in the March 17th primary. Others named to the delegation include Mayor Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and the group will be headed by state Democratic Chairman Michael Madigan. The DNC Convention is set to start August 17th through the 20th in Milwaukee.