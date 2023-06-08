1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

O’Hare Agents Confiscate $638K In Fake Luxury Watches, Sunglasses, And Other Items

June 8, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Customs agents at O’Hare Airport are reporting a huge bust.  Authorities say they seized counterfeit merchandise.  The items include 61 fashion sunglasses and socks bearing fake trademarks of designers such as Louis Vuitton, Versace, and others.  Officers also confiscated 22 watches on Sunday with trademarks like Rolex.  If the merchandise was authentic it would have been worth 638 thousand dollars.

