O’Hare Airport is searching for volunteers to assist customers at the nation’s second busiest airport during the holiday season. There are more than 100 volunteers providing service at O’Hare through the Travelers Aid program. That includes staffing information desks and providing resources and social referrals to passengers. Volunteers usually perform one five-hour shift per week and are placed at the various information desks located throughout all four of O’Hare’s terminals.

September 19, 2023 11:30PM CDT
Recent Posts