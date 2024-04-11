OJ Simpson Dead At 76

O.J. Simpson is dead at the age of 76. His family made the announcement that he passed away after a battle with cancer. He was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in the 1990s. Simpson starred in the NFL for eleven seasons, playing for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Despite his success as a two-time All American halfback at USC and his career in the NFL, it was the 1994 murder of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman that would haunt Simpson for life. The world was captivated as he went on trial for murder. He was acquitted but his problems were not over. In 2008 Simpson was found guilty of a hotel room armed robbery in Las Vegas.

Simpson’s family made the announcement on X.