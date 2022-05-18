One Man Stabbed After Fight Tuesday Afternoon at El Burrito Loco In Channahon

Channahon Police responded to the El Burrito Loco restaurant at 27025 W. Eames St. Channahon, at 2:46pm for a report of a fight involving multiple people. While responding, officers were informed one of the involved persons was armed with a knife and seen fleeing the area in a black car. A second black car, described as an Impala, was also seen fleeing the area.
The Impala was located by police at the intersection of W. Eames St. and Ridge Rd. A passenger in this vehicle had suffered a knife wound to the abdomen. Minooka Fire Dept. EMS personnel treated the victim who was transported to Morris Hospital in serious condition.
Officers learned a fight broke out between two groups inside the restaurant and continued into the parking lot. A total of five individuals were involved in the fight. One victim was stabbed and fled the scene with two witnesses to seek medical treatment. The second group, including the arrestee and one other individual, fled the scene, traveling westbound, away from the restaurant.
After the initial investigation, Antonio Zaragoza was taken into custody at 6:04pm at the Channahon Police Dept. on one count of Aggravated Battery. Zaragoza was transported to the Grundy County Jail.
A knife was recovered. Further investigation is pending.