One Of ComEd Four Testifies

One of the so-called ComEd Four on trial is defending herself in the case. Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, Michael McClain, John Hooker, and Jay Doherty are all facing charges accusing them of conspiring to provide associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield. Pramaggiore took the stand yesterday and told jurors she never viewed Madigan as an ally of the utility. She also denied that McClain ever claimed that Madigan owed ComEd a favor. The trial resumes Monday.