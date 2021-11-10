Over 100 Students Suspended At Joliet West High School

Seven students have been expelled from Joliet West High School since the start of the year. JTHS Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman says their strategy for dealing with violence among students hasn’t changed.
To date, 107 students have been involved with some sort of physical altercation with 107 suspensions. Twenty-one students arrested, and 20 issued citations. Of those that have been suspended then returned to school have not repeated their offenses.
JTHS will be holding a community forum on Dec 7th at Joliet Central, inviting students, parents and staff.
In preparation for the forum, we ask our stakeholders to complete the Safety & Security Comment/Feedback Form. Use this form to provide comments, thoughts, questions, or suggestions regarding safety and security at our schools. You may provide your name and email, or you can submit this form anonymously. You do not need to attend the forum to complete this form. We welcome all feedback.