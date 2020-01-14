Park District Daddy Daughter Dance Set for Feb. 7
The Plainfield Park District will host a Daddy Daughter dance on Feb. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30p at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Rd.
The unicorn-themed night out will include dancing, crafts, refreshments, and a special appearance by a unicorn princess. A DJ will spin tunes and each couple will receive a keepsake photo of their evening.
Details
- For girls ages 3 & up with a responsible adult
- One photo per child will be provided; additional photos may be ordered on site
- This is a semi-formal event so please dress to impress
- Pre-registration is required. No on-site registration will be available.
- Cost is $22 per resident couples, and $27 for non-resident couples
- Additional siblings are $12
More information can be found at www.plfdparks.org.
About the Plainfield Park District
Founded in 1966, The Plainfield Park District is the 9th largest park district in the State of Illinois, serving over 105,000 residents and covering just over 43 square miles. The District serves both Will and Kendall Counties and includes park space and facilities in 7 communities including Plainfield and Wheatland Townships, Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Joliet, Plainfield, and Romeoville. The District is an Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency for excellence in delivering parks and recreation services.
