Plainfield District 202 Hand Out Learning Packets To Families
District 202 Superintendent Dr. Lane Abrell, Dave Stephens, Plainfield High School-Central Campus principal, and Dr. Glenn Wood, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction hand out Remote Learning packets to families on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Administration Center, 15732 S. Howard St.
District 202 is distributing learning packets today and will also distributed them from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020. District 202 encourages students to engage in remote learning online or with these paper packets for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers will continue to communicate with their students in a variety of ways as much as possible.