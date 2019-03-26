Plainfield Man Charged in Connection to Fire That Killed Grandmother
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 26, 2019 @ 11:43 AM
photo/md

A 32-year-old Plainfield man has been charged for starting a fire that killed his 87-year-old grandmother last week. William Vera is said to have started the fire in 1900 block of Glacier Ridge Drive that led to the death of Teresa Collado. It was on Friday, March 22 at that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the home in regards to a severe structure fire. Upon arriving first responders discovered an  individual on the second floor of the home with severe burns. That individual, Teresa Collado, was is taken to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.  An investigation determined that Vera was in the home when the fire started and he was eventually arrested in connection with the crime. Vera has been charged with aggravated arson, arson and criminal damage to property. The Joliet Fire Department has determined that the structure is now a total loss

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police Investigating Monday Homicide in Joliet Road Conditions Cost Average Illinois Drivers Over 550 Dollars Illinois Local Governments Want Tax Revenue From Online Sales Illinois Comptroller Unveils New Site To Track Government Spending Charges Dropped Against Empire actor Jussie Smollett Several Prescribed Burns In Will County Today
Comments