Plainfield Man Faces Charges After Domestic Violence Incident

A Plainfield man faces several charges after a domestic violence report Friday.

52-year old Jonah Madia was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Domestic Battery, Unlawful Use of a

Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, Manufacture and Delivery of Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Explosives.

On February 9, 2024, at 8:48 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 6300 block of Clifton Court after two 911 calls had been received in which a loud disturbance could be heard. Upon arrival, Officers were let into the residence by a 6-year-old child and immediately overheard a disturbance occurring on the second floor of the residence. Officers went upstairs and located Madia in a bedroom of the residence and he was detained.

Officers located Madia’s 38-year-old girlfriend in another bedroom. It was learned that Madia had grown angry and grabbed the victim by her hair and slammed her head against the wall multiple times, causing the victim to fall to the floor. It is believed at that time, Madia then retrieved a handgun from the bedroom and returned to the bathroom and pointed the handgun at the victim, threatening to shoot her. Madia then fired the handgun twice into the bathroom floor and once into the bedroom floor. The victim was not struck by the gunfire. Officers recovered a loaded handgun from the bedroom. A Joliet Fire Department ambulance responded to the scene,

but no one was transported to the hospital.

While Officers were in the process of placing Madia into custody in the home, they observed suspected cannabis and narcotics in the home. Officers and Detectives secured a search warrant for the residence in the early morning hours of February 10, 2024. Upon search of the residence, Detectives recovered over 800 grams of suspected cannabis, suspected LSD, commercial grade fireworks, and ammunition.

Madia was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he was processed and subsequently

transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.