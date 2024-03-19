Plainfield North A Cappella Group to Compete in International Contest

The Plainfield North High School A Capella group The Angelics will compete Saturday in the International Championship of High School A Capella semifinals in Milwaukee.

This is the high school version of the International Championship of Collegiate A Capella competition around which the “Pitch Perfect” movies were centered.

The all-female group competed against 11 other schools and placed first at the Great Lakes Region quarterfinal on February, 24 at Buffalo Grove High School.

The group also won Outstanding Choreography and junior Fiona Sulo was named Outstanding Soloist for her performance of “Hunting Shadows.”

The Angelics will compete at the semifinals on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This is the first time the group competed in the ICHSA.

The 16-member group is the only competitive a capella group in District 202, said Aaron Mejorada, choir and Angelics director.

“Words fail to fully capture just how proud I am of this group,” he said.

“They are such heartfelt and passionate musicians, and I am so grateful that their performance made such an impact on the audience.”

The group performs a variety of music from upbeat popular music to ballads from emerging artists.

The Angelics perform at concerts, festivals, and community events throughout the year. Members also work with collegiate a capella groups through workshops and clinics.

The group was created in 2005 as Bella Voce, Mejorada said.

The group was reestablished in 2022 with its current musical direction.