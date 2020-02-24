Plainfield Park District Events Calendar for March
The Plainfield Park District will celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the opening
of the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Rd., on Feb. 1 with $1
entrance all day.
The Plainfield Park District is celebrating the end of winter and beginning of spring with some family-friendly special events in March.
Events include Sham-Rockin’ Fun, Family Pizza and Movie Night, and Stargazing at Mather Woods.
March 6
Sham-Rockin’ Fun – 6:30 to 8 p.m., Plainfield Township Community Center, 15014 S. Des Plaines St. in Plainfield. The family-friendly, Sham-Rockin’ Fun event will include St. Paddy’s-themed games and entertainment. Ages 2 & up with adult. $15 per family of 4. $5 each additional family member. $19 onsite registration. Visit plfdparks.org.
March 16
Family Pizza & Movie Night – 5:00 to 7 p.m., Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield. Take the night off from cooking, enjoy some pizza, and kick back with a movie on the big screen at PARC. Ages 2 & up with adult. $15 per family of 4. $5 each additional family member. $19 onsite registration. Visit plfdparks.org.
March 23
Stargazing at Mather Woods – 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., Mather Woods, 25032 West Renwick Rd. (in case of cloudy skies, the event will move indoors to the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Rd.) Learn more about the cosmos, stars, and constellations from retired professor of astronomy Jim Hopkins who brings a professional telescope to scan the nights skies. $5 per pre-registered family. $7 for onsite registration. Visit plfdparks.org for more info.
About the Plainfield Park District
Founded in 1966, The Plainfield Park District is the 9th largest park district in the State of Illinois, serving over 105,000 residents and covering just over 43 square miles. The District serves both Will and Kendall Counties and includes park space and facilities in 7 communities including Plainfield and Wheatland Townships, Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Joliet, Plainfield, and Romeoville. The District is an Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency for excellence in delivering parks and recreation services.
Stay up to date with the latest news—like and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Snapchat.
www.plfdparks.org