Plainfield School District 202 Upgrades Security At 30 Schools

River View Elementary school in Plainfield/ss

The District 202 Board of Education will spend an estimated $2 million in security upgrades in its 30 schools. The board unanimously approved these measures at its Monday, February 13, 2023 regular meeting:

 Adding double buzz entrances for all school buildings. Estimated cost: $1,424,720

 Adding swipe card entries to all four major hallway and gymnasium doors at all elementary schools. Estimated cost: $450,000

 Adding lockdown buttons in each classroom districtwide. Estimated cost: $170,400.

The budgeted capital improvement work will begin immediately and is scheduled to be completed when school opens in August 2023, said Dr. Glenn Wood, Superintendent of Schools. This work is one part of the district’s five-year strategic plan, he added.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of the District Safety Committee, the input of community members, and the thoughtful questions and considerations from the Board of Education,” he said.

“These are the first action items that are part of the first goal from the strategic plan the board approved in December.”

Plainfield High School-Central Campus, Plainfield South, Plainfield North, and Plainfield East high schools already have the double buzz main entry doors. All schools have lockdown buttons inside the buildings. Board of Education President Kevin Kirberg said the security improvements are another layer to keeping district buildings, students, and staff safe.

“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority for the board,” Kirberg said. “These building improvements give everyone a greater piece of mind when going to work or sending their children to school in District 202.”

The administration will continue to work with the Safety Committee on future safety and security initiatives, Wood said.