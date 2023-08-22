1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Plainfield Woman Charged With Making Death Threats Against Former President Trump

August 22, 2023 8:46AM CDT
A Plainfield woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill former President Trump and his 17-year old son, Barron.

The Plainfield woman is identified as 41-year old Tracy Marie Fiorenza. She appeared in court at the Dirksen Federal Building yesterday, and will remain in federal custody until a detention hearing scheduled for tomorrow. Fiorenza will likely get a free trip to Florida, where charges against her were filed.

