Police Ask For Public’s Help Regarding Crest Hill Inn Death
Crest Hill Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Taja A. Davis, last known address of 1515 E. 72 nd Street Chicago, Il 60649, in connection with the death of Jakkar Green-Hosey. Davis is a 22-year-old black female ,5 feet tall, 135 lbs. 30-year-old Jakkar Green-Hosey of Joliet was identified and declared deceased Friday, November 13th at the Crest Hill Inn. Police have learned through investigation that the incident that led to his death was the result of an altercation at the Crest Hill Inn.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Jason Opiola at (815) 741-5115. Anonymous tips can call Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734. For more information, please contact Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark at (815) 741-5115.