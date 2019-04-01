Police Investigating Death Of Trooper In Lake County

Illinois State police are still investigating a wrong-way crash that killed a state trooper over the weekend in Lake County. Authorities say Trooper Gerald Ellis was heading home early Saturday when his squad car was hit head-on by a vehicle traveling the wrong-way on I-94 in Green Oaks. The trooper and the other driver died. The incident happened just two days after Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed during a traffic stop near Rockford.