Popular Joliet Wedding Venue Making a Comeback

April 12, 2023 12:21PM CDT
The Haley Mansion Joliet/Photo courtesy of Doug Zdunich

A popular Joliet wedding venue is in the process of making a comeback after a devastating fire earlier in the year. It was on February 1st that the Haley Mansion on South Center Street suffered heavy damage to the third floor and attic as a result of a fire. 

Mansion employees were working in the building at the time of the fire preparing for an event that evening. Everyone was able to make it out with no injuries. 

Fire crews performed salvage operations to protect as many valuables as possible. The additions to the Mansion, including the kitchen and banquet hall, sustained no damage. 

Construction is now underway on rebuilding the third floor and attic. No word has been given on when an official reopening date will take place. 

The estimated loss to the building is $1.25 million. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental. 

