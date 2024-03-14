1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Possible Suspect In Republic Avenue Shootout Found In Garbage Can; Arrested

March 14, 2024 5:19PM CDT
Intersection where it’s believed the suspect in this morning’s shootout was found in a garbage can/Provided photo

Sources tell WJOL that the possible suspect in a shootout this morning on Republic Avenue has been arrested. A post went out to the Joliet Police Department’s Facebook page about a “shelter in place” for residents of the Country Glen Subdivision near Theodore Street and Bronk Road. It’s believed that the suspect of this morning’s shootout was found in a garbage can near the intersection of Ryehill Drive and Ashford Lane.

No further details have been given. The “shelter in place” was in effect for about 15 minutes.

Provided photo
Provided photo

