Possible Suspect In Republic Avenue Shootout Found In Garbage Can; Arrested

Sources tell WJOL that the possible suspect in a shootout this morning on Republic Avenue has been arrested. A post went out to the Joliet Police Department’s Facebook page about a “shelter in place” for residents of the Country Glen Subdivision near Theodore Street and Bronk Road. It’s believed that the suspect of this morning’s shootout was found in a garbage can near the intersection of Ryehill Drive and Ashford Lane.

No further details have been given. The “shelter in place” was in effect for about 15 minutes.