Man Wanted For Murder Of CPD Officer Arrested In Glendale Heights

The man wanted in the deadly shooting of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca last month is in custody after he was arrested in west suburban Glendale Heights. Xavier Tate Junior was taken into custody last night by CPD officers and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Reports say Tate was arrested with handcuffs that belonged to Huesca, who was shot and killed April 21st while heading home from work. A Cook County judge issued an arrest warrant last week charging Tate with murder.