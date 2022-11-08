1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Powerball Lottery Numbers Drawn A Day Late

November 8, 2022 9:00AM CST
Share
Powerball Lottery Numbers Drawn A Day Late
The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, are shown at a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

After being delayed for several hours, the Powerball drawing was held Tuedsay morning in Tallahassee, Florida. The jackpot grew to a record 2.04 billion dollars. The Mult-State Lottery Association said the drawing had been delayed because of an issue processing sales and play data. The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball 10.

Popular Posts

1

President to Deliver Speech In Joliet on Saturday
2

Pedestrian Identified After Fatally Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet: He May Have Been Pushed
3

Two Search Warrants Executed On City's East Side
4

One Person Dead Following High Speed Pursuit, Crash and Shooting
5

Noontime Crash In Joliet

Recent Posts