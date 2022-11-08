Powerball Lottery Numbers Drawn A Day Late

The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, are shown at a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

After being delayed for several hours, the Powerball drawing was held Tuedsay morning in Tallahassee, Florida. The jackpot grew to a record 2.04 billion dollars. The Mult-State Lottery Association said the drawing had been delayed because of an issue processing sales and play data. The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball 10.