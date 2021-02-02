Precautionary Boil Order Update for Far East Joliet
The Department of Public Utilities’ laboratory has processed the water samples collected this morning from the far east subdivisions impacted by yesterday’s water outage. Following an 18 hour incubation period, samples will be analyzed at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 to confirm water quality.
Assuming all water quality parameters are met, the precautionary boil order will be lifted shortly thereafter. Residents will be notified when the boil order has been lifted via media release, Everbridge, social media and the City’s website. Until that occurs, the precautionary boil order will be in effect.