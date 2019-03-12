Prescribed Burns At Various Forest Preserve District of Will County

Prescribed burns are scheduled for today at these Forest Preserve District of Will County sites: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction in Mokena, Sugar Creek Preserve in Joliet, and Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve in Romeoville.

The burns could be postponed if weather conditions are not appropriate for this activity.

Residents living within a half-mile of a burn site are notified at the beginning of burn season via postcards and the night before a scheduled burn through reverse 911 calls to landlines. Cell phones can be registered to receive reverse 911 calls through the Will County Emergency Management Agency, www.willcountyema.org/emergency-notification-sign-up