Governor Pritzker is extending Illinois’ cocktails to-go law for another five years. The governor signed a measure earlier this month that extends the law until August 1st, 2028. The Pandemic-era law allows restaurants and bars to provide carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery of mixed drinks and single servings of wine for off-premises consumption. It went into effect in June 2020 and was set to expire on January 3rd, 2024.