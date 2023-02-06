R. Kelly Files For New Chicago Trial

(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

Music star R. Kelly is filing a motion for a new trial in his federal case in Chicago. The singer’s attorney argued that a key witness lied under oath about whether she planned to seek millions in restitution from their client if he was convicted. Kelly was convicted in 2021 in his New York case on racketeering charges and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was convicted in Chicago for sexually abusing three girls and production of child pornography and is awaiting sentencing later this month.