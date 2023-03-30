“Recyclepalooza” Returns April 1

Appointment-Only Event Accepting Various Items for Reuse or Recycling

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant invites the public to attend the County’s recycling and reuse event, “Recyclepalooza,” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, April 1. Due to the event’s popularity in recent years, appointments are strictly required to attend to ensure an efficient collection process.

Appointments are available in 15-minute increments and can be made at www.willcountygreen.com. Those without internet access can call (815) 727-8834 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays for help. Will County is partnering with ShareFest of Will County for this collection event.

Books, clothing and small home goods are some items that will be accepted for donation and reuse. Items for recycling include electronics, household chemicals, hazardous materials, scrap metals, foam plastics, and wood. The County will also be accepting various other donated items, such as food pantry items, toiletries for U.S. trips, and animal shelter items. A complete list of accepted items for “Recyclepalooza” is available at www.willcountygreen.com.

“Recyclepalooza” will take place at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, but only those who register ahead of time and receive an appointment will be permitted.

Appointments are also available for two other upcoming electronic and hazardous waste collection events on May 6 in Homer Glen and May 13 in Wilmington from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are also required for these events.

There will also be an electronic collection event on April 8 in Shorewood, near Black Road and Route 59, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are necessary for the Shorewood event.