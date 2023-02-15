REO Speedwagon Returning To Illinois State Fair

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

REO Speedwagon is returning to the Illinois State Fair. The Illinois natives will be performing on the Lottery Grandstand August 15th. The group was loosely formed in the late 1960’s at the University of Illinois. The rockers are known for their chart-topping rock love ballads “I Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and “Keep On Loving You.” The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs from August 10th through the 20th.