Richards Street to Experience Daily Lane Closures
Richards Street in Joliet will have daily lane closures during the hours of 7:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, beginning on Monday, April 13th, 2020. The daily lane closures on Maple Road will reduce traffic to one lane using flagging operations. These traffic modifications are required due to the Richards Street Lift Station Replacement and Sewer Improvement Project. This project includes the replacement of the existing lift station, approximately 3,400 linear feet of sanitary sewer interceptor, and 1,250 linear feet of sanitary sewer force main. The project is anticipated to be completed by the Fall of 2020. Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.