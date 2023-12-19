Rolling I-80 lane closures Wednesday and Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that there will be daytime rolling lane closures, weather permitting, this week on Interstate 80 between Ridge Road, in Minooka, and U.S. 30, in New Lenox, to complete pavement repairs. The closures should be expected between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and Thursday, Dec. 21.

The public should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Alternative routes are encouraged. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks so other interstate routes are encouraged.