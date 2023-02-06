Romeoville Police Department to motorists: Make the right play, designate a sober driver for the Super Bowl

Illinois State Police Driver Sober campaign

The Romeoville Police Department today announced it will conduct special patrols throughout Super Bowl weekend to crack down on impaired drivers and encourage people to wear their seat belts. If your Super Bowl plans involve alcohol or marijuana, make the right play and pass your keys to a sober driver.

“At parties throughout the country, friends will gather to cheer on their favorite team and raise a glass or two,” said Sergeant Brian McClellan. “We urge our residents and visitors to enjoy Super Bowl parties responsibly and remind them that we’ll be out in force to help ensure everyone makes it home safely,” according to Romeoville Sergeant Brian McClellan.

The campaign will run February 10-13.

Before kickoff, remember to designate a sober driver. If you don’t have a designated driver, call a cab, use a ride-sharing service, ask a sober friend or family member to pick you up, or stay where you are and sleep it off. Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they’re about to drive impaired and always buckle up – it’s your best defense in a crash.

Remember, pedestrians are at risk, too. If you are walking, keep an eye out for cars. If you’re a designated driver, be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs

and pedestrian signals. The Super Bowl enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.