Sad News From Wilmington Fire Protection District

The Wilmington Fire Protection District is reporting the death of Firefighter Paramedic David Pollack.

He was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the evening of Friday, September 22nd while off duty and sustained unsurvivable injuries as a result.

Pollack became a member of the Fire District in January of 2018 as a Firefighter Paramedic and was currently assigned as a Shift Leader at Station 2.

He was a member of the MABAS Division 15 Technical Rescue Team and also a part time member with the Coal City Fire Protection District.

According to the Facebook post by Wilmington Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Todd Friddle, “David will be an organ and tissue donor where, as he did in life through his profession, will continue to save many lives. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with David, his wife Julissa, David’s parents and family during this very difficult time. Service information will be forthcoming and communicated once in place.”