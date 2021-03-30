Scene75 Entertainment Center to Open a 135,000 Sq. Ft. Location in Romeoville
Romeoville/md
The village of Romeoville has announced that by the end of summer 2021, Scene75 Entertainment will welcome the public to its newest location, a 135,000 sq. ft. indoor entertainment center. The award-winning Scene75, a family owned and operated brand with 4 other entertainment centers across Ohio, is breaking ground converting a former Romeoville Sam’s Club into one of the largest entertainment centers in the country.
The new Scene75 Chicago location expects to attract more than 400,000 visitors per year and bring hundreds of jobs to the community. Jonah Sandler, Chief Entertainment Officer for Scene75 shared this about the new location, “‘My team and I are extremely excited about our location in Romeoville. It is first-class all the way around and is truly going to be special; I can’t wait to welcome you to Scene75 Chicago when we ultimately open. I genuinely hope you will support us by enjoying many years of endless fun with friends, family and co-workers.”
The entertainment facility will offer 11 total world-class attractions, multiple food & beverage hotspots, and exclusive private event space for birthdays, group parties and company events including:
• Indoor Spinning Roller Coaster • Two 9-Hole Blacklight Mini-Golf Courses
• Indoor Electric Go-Karts • Spinning Bumper Cars
• A 36’ tall Drop Tower • A Restaurant with a selection of food offerings
• Two-Story Laser Tag Arena • A full service Center Bar
• 150+ state-of-the-art arcade games • Quick-service snack bar counter
• Motion Simulator • Five private party rooms
• Inflatable Bouncing & Toddler Zone
• A banquet facility capable of featuring as many as 300 guests in a single setting
Scene75’s Chicago entertainment center located at 460 South Weber Road, Romeoville IL will open as the area’s most premier family entertainment center and corporate event space at the end of Summer 2021.