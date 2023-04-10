1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Schools Receive Funding From IDNR’s Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Grant Program

April 10, 2023 12:01PM CDT
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Seventeen Illinois schools are being awarded Schoolyard Habitat Action grants from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Conservation Foundation.  The grants total nearly 16-thousand-dollars.  The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat on school grounds or other public places.  Awardees include schools in Champaign, Grundy and Peoria counties.

 

