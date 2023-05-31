Scott Slocum Presented With Award For Route 66 Trip

From left to right: Kevin Kollins, Scott Slocum, and Bob Navarro

Scott Slocum, of WJOL’s Slocum in the Morning, was presented with a plaque and a medal for his achievement accomplishing the Great American Road Trip. The award was bestowed upon Slocum from Heritage Corridor Destinations.

Pictured are Kevin Kollins, Marketing Assistant at Heritage Corridor Destinations, Scott Slocum, and Bob Navarro, Executive Director at Heritage Corridor Destinations.

Slocum spent 12 days broadcasting along the iconic Route 66 from Illinois to Santa Monica, California.

The once-in-a-lifetime broadcast journey included eight states, ten live remote broadcasts, 35-plus on-air hours, and 2,488 miles. The broadcast marathon ran from April 24 to May 5 on WJOL.