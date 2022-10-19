Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week

Raising Cane's Shorewood

The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd.

It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet that Raising Cane’s opened at 3000 Plainfield Road. That location is the site of the former Diamond’s Family Restaurant which closed during the pandemic and never reopened. Raising Cane’s is known for their chicken finger meals and currently have about 635 locations nation wide.