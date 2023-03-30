1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Severe Weather Threat Friday Evening

March 30, 2023 5:18AM CDT
National Weather Service

A robust early spring storm system will track across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes region on Friday. Confidence continues to increase that this storm system will foster the development of severe thunderstorms across the region in advance of an approaching cold front Friday afternoon and evening. An all hazards severe threat exists, including tornados. The entire region continues to reside in this threat area. However, the greatest threat area is currently favored across eastern Iowa into northwestern Illinois.

A period of strong westerly winds in excess of 50 mph is likely Friday night into Saturday morning following a cold frontal passage. At this time, the strongest winds are favored to be south of I-80.

