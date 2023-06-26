1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Shooting Death At Scene 75

June 26, 2023 6:44AM CDT
Share
Shooting Death At Scene 75
Scene 75- AlphaMedia photo

One person is dead and one teenager is injured following a verbal dispute at a popular entertainment complex in Romeoville on Friday that resulted in a shooting.

The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers reporting the death of a 19-year old Chicago Male who was pronounced deceased at 9:21 p.m. June 23, 2023 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, the result of multiple Gun Shot Wounds. A 16 year old was also transported to the hospital with injuries. The shooting took place at Scene 75 at 460 S. Weber Road. Romeoville police department sent out a community alert just before 10 p.m.

It’s believed the suspect is from Chicago and has not been arrested. The shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information advised to call the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In PPP Loan Investigation
2

Bolingbrook Woman Drives Regardless Of Having Suspended License, Charged With DUI
3

Overturned Semi Closes Three Lanes On Southbound I-55
4

This Will County Village Beat Out All Others In Illinois To Make Magazine List of Best Place For Families
5

Hit-And-Run Crash On I-55 Northbound Leaves Pedestrian Dead

Recent Posts