Shooting Death At Scene 75

One person is dead and one teenager is injured following a verbal dispute at a popular entertainment complex in Romeoville on Friday that resulted in a shooting.

The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers reporting the death of a 19-year old Chicago Male who was pronounced deceased at 9:21 p.m. June 23, 2023 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, the result of multiple Gun Shot Wounds. A 16 year old was also transported to the hospital with injuries. The shooting took place at Scene 75 at 460 S. Weber Road. Romeoville police department sent out a community alert just before 10 p.m.

It’s believed the suspect is from Chicago and has not been arrested. The shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information advised to call the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.