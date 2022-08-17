1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Shorewood Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

August 17, 2022 12:52PM CDT
Joliet McDondald's Rt. 59 (WJOL News)

Shorewood Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a Tuesday morning bank robbery. On Wednesday morning just after 9:00 am the Joliet Police Department contacted Shorewood Police stating that an off-duty officer spotted a person fitting the description of the suspect in the bank robbery at Shorewood Bank & Trust on Tuesday. The suspect had an electric bicycle, clothing, and a backpack that match those seen on video captured on various cameras surrounding the area of the bank Joliet Police responded to the McDonald’s at 2220 Rt. 59 in Joliet and set up a perimeter. As the suspect exited the restaurant he was taken into custody without incident by both Joliet and Shorewood Police. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

