Showing Up Shirtless And Spelling Out Shota Goes Viral But There’s More

April 15, 2024 10:07AM CDT
Joliet West high School students get a lot of attention at the Cubs game

A group of former and current Joliet West High School students have the attention of the Cubs. Half dozen showed up at Wrigley Field and went shirtless spelling out Shota with an exclamation mark at the end.  Cubs left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga was warming up before his start.  They got on TV and their appearance went viral. Shota caught a glimpse of them and when he was done in the outfield for a catch he threw them the ball.

A company that makes shirts for the Cubs, Obvious Shirts reached out to Cole and they will be making personalized shirts for the teens paid for by Shota.

To hear the entire interview, click here.

From left: Cole Pearson, Zack Chignoli, Joe Lukancic, Matt Marchiniak, Casey Tyrell, Riley Schelling
Artwork depicting their Cubs outing

