Silver Cross Adopting No Visitors Policy

With Covid cases on the rise, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox is joining other area hospitals in establishing a “no visitors policy.”
What this means is that no visitors will be permitted in the inpatient nursing units, the intensive care units, or in the emergency department.
Pediatric patients and patients with altered mental status or communication difficulties may have one designated parent, guardian or significant other accompany them in the waiting and treatment areas.
In the Labor and Delivery unit, one designated visitor is allowed during the duration of the patient’s hospital stay.
And for Outpatient Services, one designated visitor is permitted during a patient’s outpatient testing or procedure. If the patient is admitted to the hospital, visitation will not be permitted.
Silver Cross says these policies will remain in effect until further notice.