Single Motorcycle Crash In Shorewood Being Investigated

Illinois State Police were on the scene of an accident that occurred on Thursday night. The single motorcycle crash happened as the motorcycle driver was traveling along southbound Route 59 ramp entering I-55 when the driver for an unknown reason left the roadway. The driver was located on Frontage Road and transported to the hospital. The driver survived. ISP is investigating the crash and reconstructed the crash in their investigation. This crash is near that huge construction project making Route 59 a diverging diamond interchange at I-55. The driver is said to be a male from southern Will County and said to be in stable condition. Some WJOL listeners saying the southbound ramp to southbound I-55 is dangerous and motorists have to make a sharp left on the ramp before merging on I-55.