1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Single Motorcycle Crash In Shorewood Being Investigated

August 25, 2023 7:15AM CDT
Share
Single Motorcycle Crash In Shorewood Being Investigated
route 59 ramp to I-55

Illinois State Police were on the scene of an accident that occurred on Thursday night. The single motorcycle crash happened as the motorcycle driver was traveling along southbound Route 59 ramp entering I-55 when the driver for an unknown reason left the roadway. The driver was located on Frontage Road and transported to the hospital. The driver survived. ISP is investigating the crash and reconstructed the crash in their investigation. This crash is near that huge construction project making Route 59 a diverging diamond interchange at I-55. The driver is said to be a male from southern Will County and said to be in stable condition.  Some WJOL listeners saying the southbound ramp to southbound I-55 is dangerous and motorists have to make a sharp left on the ramp before merging on I-55.

Popular Posts

1

Stabbing at a Gas Station In Joliet Thursday Night
2

Chicagoland Speedway To Re-Open For SuperMotocross World Championship™
3

Crash Has Westbound I-80 Closed In Joliet
4

Joliet Woman in her 60's Arrested For Selling Drugs
5

Big Announcement From Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief

Recent Posts