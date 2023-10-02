Slain Morris Woman Leaves Behind Three Children Under 18, GoFundMe Set Up

The family of the Morris woman shot and killed by police on Friday, September 29th, are contradicting a police report but the report does not say she had a gun.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for funeral expenses and to help the surviving children of Alivia Schwab, family members wanted to “clarify that Alivia was not in possession of a gun.” Although they confirmed “she had a knife and was ultimately shot by a police officer.”

Yet in the police report, it only reported that a “person was armed.”

On Friday, September 29th, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Anne Lane due to a distraught and armed person in the parking lot. The authorities have described the person as suicidal and have confirmed that the suspect was fatally shot by police at the scene at 10:54 a.m.

Ms. Schwab was pronounced deceased at 11:23 a.m. at the scene. The Grundy County Coroner performed an autopsy performed on Sunday morning. The death remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office, as well as Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation and Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services.

The GoFundMe page states that Schwab leaves behind three children under the age of 18 and she “battled mental illness of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.” To read more or to donate click here.