Drivers should use caution while on the roads this morning in Chicagoland. The National Weather Service says there is a chance of freezing rain and snow in the region. Conditions are expected to cause slippery road conditions that could impact the morning commute. A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon in McHenry, Lake, and Kane counties. In Will County today, a chance of rain, mixing with snow after 8 a.m., then gradually ending by noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.