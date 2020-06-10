      Breaking News
Some Lawmakers Calling For Police Reform

Jun 10, 2020 @ 9:09am
Some state lawmakers are calling for police reform. The Illinois General Assembly doesn’t meet again until November, but some lawmakers want to convene a special session to deal with the issue. One bill introduced by Representative Kam Buckner would require a review of investigations of officer-involved deaths by an appointed special prosecutor. Governor J.B. Pritzker said last week he was more in favor of independent investigations of officers.

