Some Lawmakers Calling For Police Reform
Governor Pritzker
Some state lawmakers are calling for police reform. The Illinois General Assembly doesn’t meet again until November, but some lawmakers want to convene a special session to deal with the issue. One bill introduced by Representative Kam Buckner would require a review of investigations of officer-involved deaths by an appointed special prosecutor. Governor J.B. Pritzker said last week he was more in favor of independent investigations of officers.