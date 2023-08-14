1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

State Gun Retailers Appealing To U.S. High Court

August 14, 2023 1:02PM CDT
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Illinois gun sellers are taking their argument to the Supreme Court after last week’s statewide assault weapons ban was upheld. Law Weapons in Naperville hosted a rally and fundraiser for their efforts on Sunday. The owner says he stands to lose 85-percent of his business after the move by the Illinois Supreme Court. Now he’s taking his argument to the U.S. Supreme Court to issue an injunction lifting the ban on assault weapon sales in Illinois.

