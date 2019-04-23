State Police Seek To Rebuild Dwindling Force

Illinois State Police brass are looking to rebuild after losing 20 percent of its force. Governor Pritzker has proposed over seven million dollars earmarked to train two new trooper cadet classes at the state police academy. Other Illinois agency leaders plan to recruit more applicants through innovative videos and taking a closer look at educational requirements for the job. Acting Director of the State Police Brendan Kelly says he’ll consider a proposal that would do away with a four-year degree requirement for recruits, instead requiring them to obtain an associate degree.