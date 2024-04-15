State Rep. Manley Highlights Student Summer Job Opportunity

To help prepare young people for their future endeavors, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is encouraging local students to apply for the Secretary of State’s Summer Jobs Program.

“While summer can be a great time for students to relax, it can also be used to find opportunities to grow and gain new skills,” said Manley. “Getting real-world job experience is helpful when preparing students for success in the workforce. I recommend local students take a moment and see if working in the Secretary of State’s Office this summer is right for them.”

This summer, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is offering over 120 positions to college, trade school and graduate school students. Graduating high school students who are planning to attend college or trade school in the fall are also eligible to apply. Applicants may list up to three choices for their preferred work location, which include offices in Chicago, the surrounding suburbs, Springfield, and downstate facility locations. The pay for these positions is $16 an hour and up to $25 an hour for certain graduate school students. Summer employees may begin their employment as early as May 13. For more information or to apply, please visit ilsos.gov/summerjobs.

During her time in the General Assembly, Manley has worked to prepare students to enter the workforce, securing a $22 million investment in the Workforce Equity Initiative, which provides young people with skills that will help them receive high-paying jobs. She also has worked to make trade schools and college more affordable, backing a state budget that included $100 million in new funding for MAP Grants and expanded the AIM HIGH Scholarship

“Providing our students with a well-rounded education that sets them up for success is not only important for their futures, but for the future of our state,” said Manley. “Having a skilled workforce attracts new businesses and jobs to our community. Investing in our students pays off, but more importantly, it’s just the right thing to do.”