State Trooper Back Home After Being Shot In Springfield

A state trooper is back home after he was shot last month in Springfield. Trooper Dakotah “Kody” Chapman-Green was released after spending two weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation center. Authorities say Cristobal Santana of Chicago pulled out a gun and fired shots at Chapman-Green during a traffic stop on October 24th. Santana then hit the trooper with the gun and drove away before being arrested a couple hours later. He has been charged with attempted murder.