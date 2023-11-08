1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

State Trooper Back Home After Being Shot In Springfield

November 8, 2023 11:48AM CST
State Trooper Back Home After Being Shot In Springfield
A state trooper is back home after he was shot last month in Springfield.  Trooper Dakotah “Kody” Chapman-Green was released after spending two weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation center.  Authorities say Cristobal Santana of Chicago pulled out a gun and fired shots at Chapman-Green during a traffic stop on October 24th.  Santana then hit the trooper with the gun and drove away before being arrested a couple hours later.  He has been charged with attempted murder. 

