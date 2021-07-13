Stop NorthPoint Lawsuit Dismissed in Will County Court

A Will County Judge has dismissed a lawsuit aimed at stopping the controversial Compass Business Park, otherwise known as the NorthPoint Project. In December of last year the Joliet City Council approved the annexation of more than 1,300 acres of land for the development of a logistics park. Stop NorthPoint has made the argument that the plans would detrimental to the nearby Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and a public nuisance.
Judge Theodore Jarz dismissed the lawsuit on behalf of a motion filed by the city of Joliet and NorthPoint. Jarz stated that Stop NorthPoint could not substantially prove that the project is a public nuisance. On Stop NorthPoint’s official social media account the group said “This is FAR from over… I promise you we have a plan. Stay tuned.